the sarah and vinnie show logo

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.26.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6 – 7 AM: Oprah’s possible presidential run. Adam Hicks was arrested for armed robbery on Wednesday. Saddam Hussein once wrote a romantic novel that includes a man’s passionate encounter with a bear. Steven Spielberg will do a remake of West Side Story. The Pro Bowl is this weekend! Making plans for your weekend could ruin your weekend. New couples should only see each other twice a week. It’s ‘National Spouses Day’!

7 – 8 AM: Stormy Daniels said nothing in a recent interview about her alleged affair with Donald Trump. The XFL is returning in 2020 with a bunch of weird rules. The Metal category will not be televised at the Grammy Awards. Americans want the Monday after the Super Bowl to be a national holiday. Coach John Gruden told Jerry Rice he would sign him. Super Bowl commercials. Men in France could be fined for catcalling women in public.

8 – 9 AM: New music and albums this week. A relationship isn’t serious until you know the other person’s last name! Breathing the air in Mumbai, India is equivalent to smoking 100 cigarettes. The sound of Darth Vader breathing is trademarked. Charles Shultz is in the Hockey Hall of Fame. Slow drivers are more likely to get into traffic accidents and could get you pulled over! A drug-induced driver lets Jesus “take the wheel”.

9 – 10 AM: We read all of your texts from the morning!

