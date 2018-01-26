Artist Rendering of Ballast Point Brewery at Downtown Disneyland (Photo Credit: Ballast Point Brewing Twitter)

Alcohol and Disney are two things you don’t usually associate with each other. So when adults find out you can actually have alcohol there, the resort truly becomes the “Happiest Place On Earth”.

Southern California’s Ballast Point Brewing is opening a 7,300-square-foot restaurant within the Downtown Disneyland shopping and dining district. According to Theme Park Insider, the brewery will be located next to the upcoming Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, occupying the space where Build-A-Bear and Ridemakerz used to be.

Catering to the 21 and over crowd, Ballast Point’s brewery/restaurant will feature a taproom serving their very best brews as well as “exclusive, custom, limited-edition beers” available nowhere else. Plus, the restaurant will have a tasting room and an outdoor beer garden.

We're coming to the happiest place on earth! Our next location is in the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, a 3-barrel R&D brewery, restaurant & beer garden. We can’t wait to bring our tasting room to this magical place!

More: https://t.co/69iVTN643f — Ballast Point Beer (@BallastPoint) January 24, 2018

Did you hear? @BallastPoint will be heading to #DowntownDisney! See what other exciting changes are heading our way: https://t.co/qxYZuEbut6 pic.twitter.com/a4xD6FCQgc — Disneyland AP (@DisneylandAP) January 24, 2018

In a statement from Ballast Point Brewing’s President, Marty Birkel, they couldn’t feel anymore “honored to work with such an icon in” California and “and become the first brewer at Downtown Disney.”

“We hope SoCal locals and visitors alike will enjoy the wonderful atmosphere, seasonal cuisine, and good cheer (and beer) of our signature tap room experience that we plan to bring to Downtown Disney.” Birkel says.

According to Thrillist, Ballast Point’s Downtown Disney location will be their first spot in Orange County and seventh location in California.

Ballast Point Brewing in Downtown Disneyland is slated to open by the end of 2018.

