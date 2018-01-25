the sarah and vinnie show logo

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.25.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6 – 7 AM: Face swap technology and Artificial Intelligence lets people make fake celebrity sex tapes. Grumpy Cat is worth $100,000,000 and just won a lawsuit for an additional $700,000! Larry Nassar gets sentenced to 175 years in prison for sexual misconduct with young Olympic and college athletes. 16% of Millennials have $100,000 saved up! Vinnie reads your texts.

7 – 8 AM: Amazon’s Alexa is rooting for the Eagles in the Super Bowl! The cheapest Super Bowl tickets are $3,400 and David Schwimmer will star in the Skittles commercial. Bob Costas will not join the Super Bowl broadcast because of his views on CTE and concussions. The Field of Dreams in Iowa was damaged by a vehicle doing donuts earlier this week. A man tricked a hotel valet worker into giving him the keys to a Ferrari, then got himself arrested. The Tide Pod challenge is actually boosting Tide sales! 33% of Americans can’t get through a meal without messing with their phone.

8 – 9 AM: Meryl Streep has been added to the cast of Big Little Lies. ItsOverEasy.com is a new website that makes divorce much easier to accomplish! Elton John will go on a two year Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. Iconic ski film director, Warren Miller dies at age 93. Toys’R’Us will close 8 Bay Area store locations. Heart-shaped boxes of chocolate are the most popular Valentines Day candy. We read all of your texts about divorce situatio

9 – 10 AM: Our friend Eddie Ifft gets out-shined by Justin Bieber and we read all of your texts from the morning!

