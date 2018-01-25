Oprah Winfrey (Photo Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)

Oprah Winfrey has opened up about all the talk about her taking up a bid to run for President of The United States. In a cover story for InStyle Magazine’s March edition, the media mogul said she has no interest to run in 2020.

The InStyle cover shows a Winfrey with the caption “Hello, Madam President?”

“I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not,” Winfrey tells the magazine. “And so it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it.”

The 63-year-old’s comments comes after her speech at the Golden Globes for receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award. Her inspirational words trended on the internet with the hashtag #oprah2020.

If Winfrey were to run in 2020, a CNN Poll reports she would take the hypothetical lead by 52% over Trump’s 42% match-up.

In the past, she has blew off rumors of taking any political office.

