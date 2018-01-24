Helen Mirren in WINCHESTER to be released by CBS Films. 20170316_WINCHESTER3482R.jpg

The paranormal thriller Winchester arrives in theaters on Friday, February 2. Much of the film was shot in San Jose on-location last year at the Winchester Mystery House. With the movie set to be released, the legendary haunted house will be hosting four parties to celebrate.

There will be two parties each on the nights of February 2 and February 3, at 5:30 PM and 7 PM respectively. There will appetizers, cocktails, and you can roam the house before heading over to the CineArts Theater at Santana Row for screenings of the film.

Winchester stars Helen Mirren as Sarah Winchester and it looks pretty scary.

The $49 ticket gets you into the movie, a drink ticket (for those 21+), an exclusive Winchester movie poster, and entrance into the reception at the house. Grab your ticket here.