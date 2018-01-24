ALICE IN WINTERLAND: Matt Nathanson PhotosJohn Mayer Photos#AliceInWinterland on - FB | IG | TW
Filed Under:Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line, Jimmy Fallon, Meant To Be
Bebe Rexha (Photo Credit: Frank Micelotta/FOX/PictureGroup)

On Tuesday, pop star Bebe Rexha and multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line took The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon stage to perform their hit collaboration “Meant To Be.”

Watch their performance, here…

After the song, the audience gave a rare standing ovation as Fallon says “That’s how you do it right there!”

“Meant To Be” has been on fire since it’s debut at number #1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart for a solid 8 weeks and has peaked at #17 within the top 20 songs of Billboard’s Hot 100.

Find “Meant To Be” on Bebe Rexha’s EP All Your Fault: Part 2.
 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live