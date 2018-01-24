Bebe Rexha (Photo Credit: Frank Micelotta/FOX/PictureGroup)

On Tuesday, pop star Bebe Rexha and multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line took The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon stage to perform their hit collaboration “Meant To Be.”

Watch their performance, here…





After the song, the audience gave a rare standing ovation as Fallon says “That’s how you do it right there!”

“Meant To Be” has been on fire since it’s debut at number #1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart for a solid 8 weeks and has peaked at #17 within the top 20 songs of Billboard’s Hot 100.

Find “Meant To Be” on Bebe Rexha’s EP All Your Fault: Part 2.

