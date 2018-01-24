the sarah and vinnie show logo

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.24.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6 – 7 AM: A Hollywood sex club has banned its first member, known as ‘Bunnyman’, membership begins at $20,000 per year. Oscar Nominations. San Francisco will have an interim mayor until the election in June. Everyday things that are bad for the environment.

7 – 8 AM: Hot 100 songs in the country. More Oscar nominations for music and newly broken records. California Real IDs will be needed by October 2020 in order to fly. Facebook admits that it played a role in the 2016 election. Fast Facts about circumcision. Vinnie reads your texts contributions.

8 – 9 AM: David Joyner, who played Barney the Dinosaur, is now a tantra massage enthusiast. The man who played Tinky Winky, Simon Shelton, has passed away from possible hypothermia. 50 Cent made major money by accepting Bitcoin for his last album. Elon Musk plans to stay on as CEO of Tesla for at least the next decade and is forfeiting his salary unless the company hits ridiculous benchmarks. Hooman is cleaning his desk, so we play a game! Children of the Perris parents are getting lots of donations from neighbors. Holding hands can help reduce pain. Saudi Arabia will hold a beauty pageant for camels and a dozen camels were disqualified for using botox. Fast Facts about instant replay and Where The Wild Things Are.

9 – 10 AM: We read all of your texts from the morning!

RSS Subscription – iTunes Subscription – Play.it – Stitcher

Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!