Logan Paul (Photo Credit: JC Olivera)

YouTuber Logan Paul returns to the platform after his suspension with a new suicide prevention video. He hopes his 7-minute video message will “make a difference in the world.”





Paul was temporarily booted from YouTube after he traveled to Japan to check out Aokigahara Forest, best known as a spot where people take their own lives. When he happen to come across an apparent suicide victim, still hanging on a tree.

On Wednesday, Paul released the new vlog where he speaks to suicide prevention experts and discuss ways to help others and to “further understand the complexity surrounding suicide.”

“It’s time to learn from the past as I get better and grow as a human being.” Paul says. “I’m here to have a hard conversation so that those who are suffering have easier ones.”

His video titled “Suicide: Be Here Tomorrow” has been viewed over 470,000 times.