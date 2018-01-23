On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the nominees for the 90th Annual Academy Awards. Actors Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis made the announcements in Beverly Hills.

Director Guillermo del Toro’s romantic/sci-fi film The Shape of Water leads with 13 nominations including Best Original Screenplay, Film Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Director for Del Toro and Best Picture.

Taking a Best Picture nod, The Shape of Water joins Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Phantom Thread, Get Out, Call Me By Your Name, The Post, Dunkirk and Lady Bird.

Greta Gerwig became the fifth woman to be nominated for Best Director by the Academy. The 34-year-old Sacramento-native follows Lina Wertmuller, Jane Campion, Sofia Coppola and Kathryn Bigelow, who won in 2010 for her film The Hurt Locker.

Mudbound’s Rachel Morrison makes history as the first woman to ever be nominated for Best Cinematographer.





Jimmy Kimmel returns to host The Oscars airing live, locally on ABC7 on Sunday, March 4th at 5:00pm PST.



For the full list of nominees, visit the Oscars’ website.

