Secret Show Podcast for January 23rd, 2018

WARNING: THIS SHOW CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE AND IS NOT SUITABLE FOR WORK OR PEOPLE UNDER 18!

Bad Advice: Listeners give suggestions for initiating sex. The weirdest places we’ve all had relations. Tyga’s new album cover for Kyoto features a nude animated creature over the Japanese flag. Kim Kardashian’s surrogate has been revealed. The Flintstone house gets remodeled with massive dinosaur sculptures.

This Podcast is for ears 18 years of age and up only, thank you!

Secret Show 1.23.2018

