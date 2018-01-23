the sarah and vinnie show logo

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.23.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6 – 7 AM: Nominations for the Oscars are now available. 14-year old Jack Dylan Grazer from the movie IT videoed himself smoking weed and issues an apology shortly after. A Tsunami alert hit the west coast this morning after a massive earthquake in Alaska. A man is possibly facing charges after finding out his wife was cheating on him. Half of us take a picture of our food before eating. The biggest sexual turn off for men is trying to have a baby. Vinnie reads your texts contributions.

7 – 8 AM: James Franco gets shut out of the Oscars and Kobe Bryant is nominated for his Dear Basketball animated short. Neil Diamond will officially retire from touring. Slayer is going on their “Final” world tour. Danny McBride stars in Dundee. Stormy Daniels is on a Make America Horny Again tour and has her Instagram account unexpectedly suspended. A school shooting in Kentucky reportedly has 1 dead and 7 injured. Self-driving cars could end 33% of transportation jobs. Ikea is advertising the Swedish method of sleeping together. Listeners text us what movies are funnier than Dumb & Dumber!

8 – 9 AM: The Oscars are changing a lot, including banning phones and added confirmations to avoid another snafu! A 68-year old guy with Alzheimer’s forgot he was married and proposed to his wife again. Check the @alice973 Instagram to see our post on Hot Sauce Day! These are the 10 most popular safe words used by couples. The happiest teens only get an hour of screen time a day. 56% of Americans will stop to pick up a penny but most feel pennies are useless. Fast Facts about Ray Romano, attraction, and Quentin Tarantino as an Elvis impersonator. Today is National Pie Day, however, Pi day is still on March 14th.

9 – 10 AM: We read all of your texts from the morning and have a slight tease for the Secret Show!

