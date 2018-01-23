(Photo by Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group/MCT/Sipa USA)

Another Planet and Outside Lands announced that the 3-day festival will return to Golden Gate Park for an 11th year on August 10th, 11th, and 12th.

ranger dave hopes you'll join him under the windmills again on august 10-12, 2018. rsvp here: https://t.co/mVMedU5RZG #outsidelands pic.twitter.com/bukoaQJMeY — ranger dave (@sfoutsidelands) January 23, 2018

Last year’s headliners included The Who, Metallica, and Gorillaz, so this year’s line-up should be huge as well. Who we can count out? The Coachella headliners (The Weeknd, Beyonce, and Eminem) and the BottleRock headliners (Bruno Mars, Muse, and The Killers).

Speculate away …

Look for updates at www.sfoutsidelands.com.