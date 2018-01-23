Child Cast of the movie "IT" (Photo Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA)

Teen actor Jack Grazer took to social media to apologize for a video that revealed him smoking marijuana, TooFab reports.

On Sunday, the 14-year-old actor from the box office hit film IT posted an apology video on his Instagram account “It was a dumb thing that I did due to peer pressure at school,” Grazer says. “And I’ve now realized that vaping and smoking pot, it’s stupid and it’s not cool and it’s not worth it.”

Grazer has over 2.2 million followers.

However, the video was deleted sometime Monday afternoon.

Watch Grazer’s apology via @Popcrave

Jack Dylan Grazer responds to backlash over smoking video: "It was a dumb thing that I did due to peer pressure at school. And I’ve now realized that vaping and smoking pot, it’s stupid." pic.twitter.com/VAvtLfngFN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 21, 2018

Here is the :10 second video showing Grazer toking up on a joint.



Grazer continued with his apology with “I’ve learned my lesson, and I’ve learned it the hard way. Please don’t make the same mistakes that I did. If you feel peer pressured or bullied, get help.”

He also appeared on the short lived CBS series Me, Myself, & I, co-starring Bobby Moynihan and John Larroquette.

Grazer then thanked his fans for the “love and support”.