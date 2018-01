Today’s Lost 30 …

This rainy Monday morning made for a tough commute. The Super Bowl is set for February 4th with the Eagles taking on the Patriots and Sarah is insanely excited! Vinnie’s family went to a Santa Cruz Warriors game this weekend and his garage was flooded because of the rain. We talk about the 2nd Annual Women’s March that took place all across the country.

