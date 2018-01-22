the sarah and vinnie show logo

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.22.2017

6 – 7 AM: Ed Sheeran gets engaged to his high school crush. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West name their newborn daughter Chicago West. Nicolas Cage once owned 15 homes, a haunted mansion, a 9-foot pyramid-shaped tomb, and much more to nearly blow through $150 million. Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson are best friends with ridiculous adventures together! Jumanji continues to rule the box office. The Government Shutdown could end as early as this morning. A 66-year old woman was found sneaking onto a plane once again. The Patriots and Eagles will play in the Super Bowl! Names that make the most and least amount of money. Fast Facts: The British had cats enlisted in their army during WW1, There are braille versions of Playboy Magazine.

7 – 8 AM: Tom Petty’s death is confirmed an overdose by the coroners. Movie Pass will begin buying movies. Peter Dinklage isn’t ready for Game Of Thrones to end. Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are looking for a social media coordinator. Nominations for the 2018 Razzies are out and The Mummy is a front runner! Tom Brady is set to do a show on Facebook. Science determines at age 24 you are officially an adult. Fast Facts about birthdays numbers.

8 – 9 AM: Dolores O’Riordan’s memorial service took place over the weekend. These are the top albums in the country. People keep sending Snoop Dogg pictures of sex dolls & he is pissed! Drake releases new music. SAG Awards were last night with James Franco in attendance and Morgan Freeman calls out someone while on stage. The Women’s March took place across the country on Saturday. Golden Gate bridge deaths have decreased greatly due to 5 extra officers on patrol. We want surfing to become the official sport of California. San Francisco 49er, Jimmy Garoppolo gets a bonus because the Patriots are going to the Super Bowl! Throw an ax at a picture of your ex! What kids want to be when they grow up.

9 – 10 AM: Vinnie teaches Isla about Michael Franti’s book “Where In The World Is Away” and we read all of your texts from the morning!

