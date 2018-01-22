Olivia Munn, Anna Faris & Chris Pratt (Photo Credit: Dan MacMedan/PA Images/Sipa USA)

Actress Olivia Munn has taken to social media to dispel rumors she and Guardian’s of The Galaxy star Chris Pratt are dating.

The X-Men actress addressed the issue with Pratt’s ex-wife and her good friend Anna Faris to shut down the “tabloid stories” on Twitter. She even included a screenshot of the text convo between her and Faris. “I would never respond to random tabloid stories, but since we know each other I wanted to reach out to you personally to tell you the story about me and Chris dating has 0% truth.”

I’m sure you already know it’s not true, or maybe didn’t care either way,” she continues. “But I just wanted to reach out personally to tell you it’s not true.”

“This town is so f***ing crazy,” the Mom actress texted back. “you are so sweet to text.”

Faris adds “Having said that if you were my new sister in law I would be thrilled!”

After eight years of marriage and a son, Pratt and Faris separated in August 2017. They both filed for joint custody.

