(Courtesy of Krispy Kreme)

Krispy Kreme is asking fans to vote on what will be the next flavor for their glazed donut.

There are four choices available: blueberry, caramel, lemon, and maple.

The winner will be announced on January 25th and will be offered at a later date for a week.

You can cast your vote at www.voteforglaze.com.

Krispy Kreme has previously offered other limited time flavors like pumpkin spice, chocolate for the eclipse, and green donuts on St. Patrick’s Day.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.