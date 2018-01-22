Thrillist released their list of the ’31 Best Sushi Restaurants In America’ and the Bay Area has a strong showing.

It is no wonder that along with New York, the Pacific Northwest, and Hawaii, the Bay Area has long been known for the high quality of the local Japanese cuisine.

These four Bay Area spots made the cut.

Akiko’s

431 Bush St (between Kearny St & Grant Ave)

San Francisco, CA 94108

Hashiri

4 Mint Plaza

San Francisco, CA 94103

Omakase

665 Townsend Street

San Francisco, CA 94103

Sushi Ran

107 Caledonia Street

Sausalito, CA 94965

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.