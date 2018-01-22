Thrillist released their list of the ’31 Best Sushi Restaurants In America’ and the Bay Area has a strong showing.
It is no wonder that along with New York, the Pacific Northwest, and Hawaii, the Bay Area has long been known for the high quality of the local Japanese cuisine.
These four Bay Area spots made the cut.
Akiko’s
431 Bush St (between Kearny St & Grant Ave)
San Francisco, CA 94108
Hashiri
4 Mint Plaza
San Francisco, CA 94103
Omakase
665 Townsend Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
Sushi Ran
107 Caledonia Street
Sausalito, CA 94965
