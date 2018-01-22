ALICE IN WINTERLAND: Matt Nathanson PhotosJohn Mayer Photos#AliceInWinterland on - FB | IG | TW
"Transformers: The Last Knight" (Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures)

The 38th Annual Golden Raspberry Awards or better known as the Razzies announced their nominations for 2017 with Transformers: The Last Knight leading the way with nine nominations.

Michael Bay’s fifth installment of the popular sci-fi action series is followed closely by Fifty Shades Darker with eight nominations. The second film of the erotic series also brings a worst actress nomination for Dakota Johnson, a worst actor nod to Jamie Dornan and worst picture overall.

The Tom Cruise lead Mummy reboot also unravels seven nominations with Russell Crowe earning a worst supporting actor nomination and Sofia Boutella for worst supporting actress.

WORST PICTURE

  • Baywatch
  • The Emoji Movie
  • Fifty Shades Darker
  • The Mummy
  • Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

WORST ACTRESS

  • Katherine Heigl / Unforgettable
  • Dakota Johnson / Fifty Shades Darker
  • Jennifer Lawrence / Mother!
  • Tyler Perry / BOO! 2: A Medea Halloween
  • Emma Watson / The Circle

themummy01 38th Razzie Awards Announce Nominees For Worst In Film

Tom Cruise & Annabelle Wallis in “The Mummy” (credit: Universal Pictures)


WORST ACTOR

  • Tom Cruise – The Mummy
  • Johnny Depp – Pirates of The Caribbean XIII: Dead Men Tell No Tales
  • Jamie Dornan – Fifty Shades Darker
  • Zac Efron – Baywatch
  • Mark Wahlberg – Daddy’s Home 2 & Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

  • Javier Bardem – Mother! & Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
  • Russell Crowe – The Mummy
  • Josh Duhamel – Transformers XVII: Last Knight
  • Mel Gibson – Daddy’s Home 2
  • Anthony Hopkins – Collide & Transformers XVII: Last Knight

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

  • Kim Basinger – Fifty Shades Darker
  • Sofia Boutella – The Mummy
  • Laura Haddock – Transformers XVII: Last Knight
  • Goldie Hawn – Snatched
  • Susan Sarandon – A Bad Moms Christmas

WORST SCREEN COMBO

  • Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions – Fifty Shades Darker
  • Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions – Transformers XVII: Last Knight
  • Any Two Obnoxious Emojis – The Emoji Movie
  • Johnny Depp & His Worn Out Drunk Routine – Pirates of the Caribbean XIII: Dead Careers Tell No Tales
  • Tyler Perry & Either The Ratty Old Dress or Worn Out Wig – BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

  • Baywatch
  • BOO 2: A Medea Halloween
  • Fifty Shades Darker
  • The Mummy
  • Transformers XVII: Last Knight


WORST DIRECTOR

  • Darren Aronofsky – Mother!
  • Michael Bay – Transformers XVII: Last Knight
  • James Foley – Fifty Shades Darker
  • Alex Kurtzman – The Mummy
  • Anthony (Tony) Leonidis – The Emoji Movie

baywatch770 38th Razzie Awards Announce Nominees For Worst In Film

(credit: Paramount Pictures)


WORST SCREENPLAY

  • Baywatch
  • The Emoji Movie
  • Fifty Shades Darker
  • The Mummy
  • Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

The winners of the Razzies will be announced the day before the Academy Awards on March 3rd, 2018. More information is available on their website.

 

