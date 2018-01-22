The 38th Annual Golden Raspberry Awards or better known as the Razzies announced their nominations for 2017 with Transformers: The Last Knight leading the way with nine nominations.
Michael Bay’s fifth installment of the popular sci-fi action series is followed closely by Fifty Shades Darker with eight nominations. The second film of the erotic series also brings a worst actress nomination for Dakota Johnson, a worst actor nod to Jamie Dornan and worst picture overall.
The Tom Cruise lead Mummy reboot also unravels seven nominations with Russell Crowe earning a worst supporting actor nomination and Sofia Boutella for worst supporting actress.
WORST PICTURE
- Baywatch
- The Emoji Movie
- Fifty Shades Darker
- The Mummy
- Transformers XVII: The Last Knight
WORST ACTRESS
- Katherine Heigl / Unforgettable
- Dakota Johnson / Fifty Shades Darker
- Jennifer Lawrence / Mother!
- Tyler Perry / BOO! 2: A Medea Halloween
- Emma Watson / The Circle
WORST ACTOR
- Tom Cruise – The Mummy
- Johnny Depp – Pirates of The Caribbean XIII: Dead Men Tell No Tales
- Jamie Dornan – Fifty Shades Darker
- Zac Efron – Baywatch
- Mark Wahlberg – Daddy’s Home 2 & Transformers XVII: The Last Knight
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Javier Bardem – Mother! & Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
- Russell Crowe – The Mummy
- Josh Duhamel – Transformers XVII: Last Knight
- Mel Gibson – Daddy’s Home 2
- Anthony Hopkins – Collide & Transformers XVII: Last Knight
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Kim Basinger – Fifty Shades Darker
- Sofia Boutella – The Mummy
- Laura Haddock – Transformers XVII: Last Knight
- Goldie Hawn – Snatched
- Susan Sarandon – A Bad Moms Christmas
WORST SCREEN COMBO
- Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions – Fifty Shades Darker
- Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions – Transformers XVII: Last Knight
- Any Two Obnoxious Emojis – The Emoji Movie
- Johnny Depp & His Worn Out Drunk Routine – Pirates of the Caribbean XIII: Dead Careers Tell No Tales
- Tyler Perry & Either The Ratty Old Dress or Worn Out Wig – BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
- Baywatch
- BOO 2: A Medea Halloween
- Fifty Shades Darker
- The Mummy
- Transformers XVII: Last Knight
WORST DIRECTOR
- Darren Aronofsky – Mother!
- Michael Bay – Transformers XVII: Last Knight
- James Foley – Fifty Shades Darker
- Alex Kurtzman – The Mummy
- Anthony (Tony) Leonidis – The Emoji Movie
WORST SCREENPLAY
- Baywatch
- The Emoji Movie
- Fifty Shades Darker
- The Mummy
- Transformers XVII: The Last Knight
The winners of the Razzies will be announced the day before the Academy Awards on March 3rd, 2018. More information is available on their website.