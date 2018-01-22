"Transformers: The Last Knight" (Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures)

The 38th Annual Golden Raspberry Awards or better known as the Razzies announced their nominations for 2017 with Transformers: The Last Knight leading the way with nine nominations.

Michael Bay’s fifth installment of the popular sci-fi action series is followed closely by Fifty Shades Darker with eight nominations. The second film of the erotic series also brings a worst actress nomination for Dakota Johnson, a worst actor nod to Jamie Dornan and worst picture overall.

The Tom Cruise lead Mummy reboot also unravels seven nominations with Russell Crowe earning a worst supporting actor nomination and Sofia Boutella for worst supporting actress.

WORST PICTURE

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

WORST ACTRESS

Katherine Heigl / Unforgettable

Dakota Johnson / Fifty Shades Darker

Jennifer Lawrence / Mother!

Tyler Perry / BOO! 2: A Medea Halloween

Emma Watson / The Circle

Tom Cruise – The Mummy

Johnny Depp – Pirates of The Caribbean XIII: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Jamie Dornan – Fifty Shades Darker

Zac Efron – Baywatch

Mark Wahlberg – Daddy’s Home 2 & Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Javier Bardem – Mother! & Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Russell Crowe – The Mummy

Josh Duhamel – Transformers XVII: Last Knight

Mel Gibson – Daddy’s Home 2

Anthony Hopkins – Collide & Transformers XVII: Last Knight

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kim Basinger – Fifty Shades Darker

Sofia Boutella – The Mummy

Laura Haddock – Transformers XVII: Last Knight

Goldie Hawn – Snatched

Susan Sarandon – A Bad Moms Christmas

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions – Fifty Shades Darker

Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions – Transformers XVII: Last Knight

Any Two Obnoxious Emojis – The Emoji Movie

Johnny Depp & His Worn Out Drunk Routine – Pirates of the Caribbean XIII: Dead Careers Tell No Tales

Tyler Perry & Either The Ratty Old Dress or Worn Out Wig – BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Baywatch

BOO 2: A Medea Halloween

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers XVII: Last Knight



WORST DIRECTOR

Darren Aronofsky – Mother!

Michael Bay – Transformers XVII: Last Knight

James Foley – Fifty Shades Darker

Alex Kurtzman – The Mummy

Anthony (Tony) Leonidis – The Emoji Movie

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

The winners of the Razzies will be announced the day before the Academy Awards on March 3rd, 2018. More information is available on their website.