'Star Wars Rebels' (Photo credit: Disney•Lucasfilm)

Produced in part in San Francisco, the animated series Star Wars Rebels is near the end of it’s run. The mid-season picks-up with new episodes on Disney XD in February. Lucasfilm has released a preview for the series’ final episodes.

The 2 1/2 minute preview is a mixture of old and new scenes from the critically-acclaimed series. The most insidious of all the villains will make his appearance for the first time on ‘Rebels’, Emperor Palpatine, voiced by the original actor Ian McDiarmid, as teased on the trailer.

Watch Star Wars Rebels Mid-Season Trailer, here:





Star Wars Rebels returns with its final episodes starting with two back-to-back episodes on Monday, February 19th. A more detailed schedule guide is available on the StarWars.com website.

The epic series finale will air with a 90-minute conclusion on Monday, March 5th on Disney XD.