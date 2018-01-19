the sarah and vinnie show logo

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.18.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6 – 7 AM: Stormy Daniels is at the bottom of a new age presidential sex scandal involving Donald Trump. We may have rain today, but snow is confirmed in the mountains! Partying with PowerPoint presentations called “Drink Talk Learn” could be a new trend.

7 – 8 AM: More news on the Dolores O’Riordan death has become available. Kodak Black gets arrested again on a slew of charges. Bill and Melinda Gates are paying Nigeria’s $76 Million debt to Japan. Scarlett Johansson has reportedly penned a deal for the solo Black Widow movie. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is returning with an All-Star season and Nancy Pelosi will be a judge! The NFL Playoffs continue this weekend. David and Louise Turpin plead Not Guilty on charges after police found their 13 children shackled & starved. The average kid gets $8 a week in allowance. Fast Facts on Oreo’s, Dr. Suess, and Ben Franklin!

8 – 9 AM: New Music. Dead & Company have announced dates for their 2018 tour. On Saturday, over 100,000 people will gather for Women’s marches across the Bay Area. A man in Fresno removed a 5-foot tapeworm from his own body. We catch up on texts.

9 – 10 AM: We catch up on all of your texts from the morning!

