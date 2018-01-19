(Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup)

Nancy Pelosi announced on her Twitter account that she filmed an appearance of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

The Minority Leader of the United States House of Representatives acted as a guest judge on the show.

“All I can say is, you betta werk! Had a fabulous time with @RuPaul and good luck to all the queens. #DragRace,” Pelosi tweeted.

All I can say is, you betta werk! Had a fabulous time with @RuPaul and good luck to all the queens. #DragRace https://t.co/ZrJDyDmuVh — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 18, 2018

The series, which airs on VH1, pits past contestants of RuPaul’s Drag Race to compete for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Past guest judges include Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande with Vanessa Hudgens, Kristin Chenoweth, and Pelosi set to appear in season 3.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.