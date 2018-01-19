Dolores O'Riordan (Photo Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA)

By Anthony Capobianco

On the day of her untimely death, Cranberries vocalist Dolores O’Riordan was slated to record vocals on a “Zombie” tribute cover with the hard rock/heavy metal supergroup Bad Wolves. O’Riordan was previously sent a copy of the Bad Wolves’ cover of the ’90s hit song and after giving her stamp of approval, agreed to add her own vocals to the track.

But on the day she was scheduled to record, O’Riordan was found dead in her London hotel room. As of now officials have labeled the case as “unsuspicious.”

The band announced that all proceeds from their cover will go towards O’Riordan’s three children. Listen to “Zombie” by Bad Wolves below.



