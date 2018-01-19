This weekend on Alice, win concert tickets to see P!NK, CHARLIE PUTH, or HARRY STYLES courtesy of Live Nation.

TO WIN, listen (1/20 – 1/21) from noon to 5 PM for the cue to call and win. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 9 instantly wins a pair of tickets to one of the concerts!

START MAKING YOUR SUMMER CONCERT PLANS. PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS TODAY!

PINK – MAY 18 AT ORACLE ARENA

www.LiveNation.com

HARRY STYLES – JULY 11 AT SAP CENTER AT SAN JOSE

www.LiveNation.com

CHARLIE PUTH – AUGUST 17 AT SHORELINE AMPHITHEATRE

www.LiveNation.com