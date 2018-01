Super Troopers 2 (Photo credit: Jon Pack - © Jon Pack / Commander Softpants)

17 years since the original, ‘Super Troopers 2’ is finally arriving in theaters on April 20, 2018 & here’s the redound trailer for it:

Fans of the cult classic helped in creating the sequel by pouring in $4.6 million to the Kickstarter to get the movie made.

Look out for Rob Lowe, Jesse Hughes of Eagles of Death Metal, & Willie Nelson when you watch this one on 4/20.