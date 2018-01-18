the sarah and vinnie show logo

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.18.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6 – 7 AM: Super Bowl is two weeks away, we get our first look at this year’s commercials. One father goes to extreme lengths in order to save his son from a horrible car accident. Most people take more than 25 pictures to get the perfect selfie!

7 – 8 AM: Trump went through with his ‘Fake News Awards’. Stormy Daniels opens up about her affair with Donald Trump. Hulk Hogan is being tempted to run for a senate position in Florida. Dolly Parton just received two Guinness world records. Apple is looking to hire 20,000 new employees. Cities across the country are vying for Amazon’s second Headquarters. PornHub released their weirdest search terms by State. Dogs help us get through tough events and people would even rather spend time with their dog than go out.

8 – 9 AM: A pair of twins write in to tell their experience with DNA tests. Mike Tyson plans to grow the best weed in the land! Bookies are betting on who will rule the iron throne in the last season of Game of Thrones. Kendrick Lamar will open the Grammys! A teenager vowed to say “Gucci Gang” 1 million times for charity. Dennis Rodman is back in rehab after a recent DUI. The coldest place on earth has a new tourist attraction – a giant thermometer.

9 – 10 AM: Hooman and Our Friend Rudy give their epic movie review of 12 Strong. We catch up on all of your texts from the morning!

