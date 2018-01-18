ALICE IN WINTERLAND: Matt Nathanson PhotosJohn Mayer Photos#AliceInWinterland on - FB | IG | TW
Filed Under:Naya Rivera, Ryan Dorsey
An order filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court in West Virginia says the case against actress Naya Rivera has been dropped.

Back in November 2017, the Glee star was arrested when she struck her husband, Ryan Keith Dorsey after the two argued over their child. Dorsey suffered minor injuries to the head and face.

The domestic battery charge against the 30-year-old Rivera were dropped on Friday when Dorsey decided not to seek prosecution. According to Sgt. Brian Humphreys, the couple argued over their child, 2-year-old son, Josey.

Rivera was released after the arraignment.
 

