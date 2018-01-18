Double Quarter Pound King Sandwich (Photo Credit: Burger King)

Keeping in tune with Sarah’s burger craving…Burger King announced on Thursday, they have a new burger that will rival McDonald’s Double Quarter Pounder w/ Cheese. BK is calling theirs The Double Quarter Pound King Sandwich.

Sounds the same? A new ad from the the fast food chain held a “funeral” for burgers that are cooked on flat-top grills and herald the longevity of their flame-grilled version.





A shorter version of the ad appeared on BK’s Facebook page that read “long live the new Double Quarter Pound KING.”



Burger King’s new sandwhich has two American cheese slices nestled between quarter-pound patties and topped with pickles, ketchup, sliced onions and a sesame seed bun. The suggested price runs about $5.39, according to USA Today.

In a statement, Burger King says “We’d like to offer our deepest condolences to all the flat-top fried double quarter pound burgers out there. We’re flame grilling the competition,”

Burger King’s new Double Quarter Pound King Sandwich is now available nationally.

