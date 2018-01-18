TOY STORY 3 (L-R) Bullseye, Mr. Potato Head, Mrs. Potato Head, Jessie, Hamm, Barbie, Woody, Rex, Slinky Dog, Buzz Lightyear, Aliens ©Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.Disney/Pixar)

Writer Stephany Folsom has been chosen to write Toy Story 4, after original writer, Rashida Jones walked away from the project.

Folsom gained infamy when she wrote an original script for 1969: A Space Odyssey Or: How Kubrick Learned To Stop Worrying And Land On The Moon, according to Deadline Hollywood. She would go on to co-write Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnorak, but was uncredited by the Writers Guild of America (WGA).

Jones and her writing partner Will McCormack left Toy Story 4 due to “creative and philosophical” differences. Not by publicized reports that Disney-Pixar Chief John Lasetter made unwanted advances towards her.

Toy Story 4 is scheduled to arrive in theaters June 21, 2019.

