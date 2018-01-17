ALICE IN WINTERLAND: Matt Nathanson PhotosJohn Mayer Photos#AliceInWinterland on - FB | IG | TW
Filed Under:Palo Alto, Shake Shack
(Photo by Kristoffer Tripplaar/Sipa)

New York-based fast-food chain Shake Shack has announced its long-awaited arrival to the Bay Area with a restaurant set to open in Palo Alto by fall 2018.

The Palo Alto location will be in the Stanford Shopping Center with more Bay Area locations in Larkspur and San Francisco’s Marina District coming next.

Palo Alto also recently became home to the Bay Area’s first Wahlburger’s location.

This announcement comes on the heels of the closing of midwest favorite Steak ‘N Shake’s two main Bay Area locations in Daly City and Campbell.

