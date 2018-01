Photo: Courtesy RCA

Justin Timberlake The Man of the Woods Tour adds a second Bay Area show on April 25 at SAP Center at San Jose.

Listen to Sarah and Vinnie January 17, 18, 19 and 22 for the cue to call and win. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 9 wins a pair of ticket to the April 25 concert at SAP Center.

Tickets go on sale Monday, January 22 at 10 AM at www.livenation.com.