Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.17.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6 – 7 AM: Katy Perry talks about her very real “assets”. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian welcomed a new baby girl into the world with the help of a surrogate. A southern California couple gets arrested after their 13 kids (aged 2 -29 years old) were found being held captive in their home. An Australian man braced his own neck after a nasty accident. Women ogle men just as much as men do women, and married people are more likely to stare at others of the same sex!

7 – 8 AM: #Oprah2020 vs #NOprah. Marilyn Manson’s pants fell down at a recent concert. Today is Jim Carrey’s birthday! Jim was also in Hawaii during the accidental missile alert. Kim and Kanye West have rejected all offers for first pictures of their newborn. BitCoin drops below $10,000. Colin Kaepernick gave his last pledge of $1 million to empower oppressed communities. A contraceptive app is under fire for 37 unwanted pregnancies by users. 62% of us have cracked a phone screen, 23% have had their phone fall in the toilet and other random stats!

8 – 9 AM: Chrissy Teigen and other celebs will pay USA Gymnastics fines for athletes speaking against Olympic doctor Larry Nassar. James Toback has over 300 accusations of sexual misconduct. There are only 4 movies on Rotten Tomatoes with 100% ratings, including Paddington 2! Jimmy Garoppolo will cash in on the Patriots as they move throughout the playoffs. Fast Facts on Google’s incognito mode. Check all of our Instagram accounts (@clarkieclark, @vinhasson, @uzette, @hoomantv, @vondawizard, & @jaynpics) to see our ‘Google Arts & Culture’ matched photos! A man has been hiding in a porta-potty to cheat during marathon races.

9 – 10 AM: We catch up on all of your texts from the morning and finally learn how to properly pronounce Hooman’s name!

