(Courtesy of Netflix)

After a 10 year hiatus, Queer Eye is back.

The iconic show that premiered in 2003 on Bravo TV is returning on Netflix with an all-new cast.

The new Fab Five are Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Karamo Brown (Culture), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), and Tan France (Fashion) and they will be scouring the Atlanta area for guys in need of some serious help.

Queer Eye launches globally on Netflix February 7, 2018.

