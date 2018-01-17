ALICE IN WINTERLAND: Matt Nathanson PhotosJohn Mayer Photos#AliceInWinterland on - FB | IG | TW
Filed Under:LGBTQ, Netflix, Queer Eye, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy
(Courtesy of Netflix)

After a 10 year hiatus, Queer Eye is back.

The iconic show that premiered in 2003 on Bravo TV is returning on Netflix with an all-new cast.

The new Fab Five are Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Karamo Brown (Culture), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), and Tan France (Fashion) and they will be scouring the Atlanta area for guys in need of some serious help.

Queer Eye launches globally on Netflix February 7, 2018.

 

feet Netflix Announces Queer Eye RebootBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live