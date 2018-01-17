ALICE IN WINTERLAND: Matt Nathanson PhotosJohn Mayer Photos#AliceInWinterland on - FB | IG | TW
Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney faces a $100,000 fine if she were to testify at former U.S. Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nasser’s criminal sentencing on Tuesday. According to CNN, prosecuters say they have 98 statements from victims who spoke out about years of sexual abuse of underage girls at the hands of Nasser.

However, Maroney, named as one of the victims cannot testify due to a gag order from a previous lawsuit that prevents her from speaking out against Nasser. In 2016, Maroney sued U.S. Gymnastics over failing to protect their athletes from Nasser. Michigan State University the U.S. Olympic Committee and Nassar are included in the lawsuit. A settlement was reached where Maroney received $1.25 million from U.S. Gymnastics and that no children would be at risk.

Model, spokesperson and author Chrissy Teigen has offered to pay the $100K fine so that Maroney can speak out at the sentencing. Teigen tweeted in defense for Maroney “The entire principle of this should be fought – an NDA to stay quiet about this serial monster with over 140 accusers, but I would be absolutely honored to pay this fine for you, McKayla.”

Over 100 people have come forward against Nasser’s sexual advances. U.S. Gymnastics Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles also spoke out on Twitter.

 

