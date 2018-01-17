(L-R) John Dickerson, Ann Curry, Gayle King, and Norah O'Donnell (Photo Credit: John Paul Filo ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved)

Former host of NBC’s Today Show Ann Curry is speaking out for the first time since leaving the show back in 2015. Curry appeared Wednesday on CBS This Morning with Norah O’Donnell, John Dickerson and Gayle King.





Curry was asked about the her former co-host Matt Lauer’s exit from the network and pervasive sexual harassment that she says “existed” there. “I can say that I would be surprised if — if — many women did not understand that there was a climate of verbal harassment — that existed. I think it’d be surprising if someone said that they didn’t see that. So it was p — a verbal — sexual –,” Curry tells O’Donnell.

When O’Donnell asked if the harassment happened during her time at the Today Show, Curry said “I don’t wanna cause more pain. But no, I’m — you are asking me a very direct question. I’m an honest person. I wanna tell you that it was. Yes. Period,”

The 61-year-old journalist was on CBS This Morning to promote her new reunion series on PBS We’ll Meet Again, a program that centers around the people whose “lives intersected and were torn apart” in the Vietnam War, 9/11 and other “pivotal points of history”.

Curry brinigs to light the question on where do we go ahead of the “individual accusations”?

“The real question, in my view, is what are we going to do with all of this anger?” Curry asked. “And it’s not just, obviously, about where I used to work. It’s not about where you’re now working. But it’s about the problem that’s pervasive across industries in work places across America,”

“The question is, ultimately, what are we going to do about it?”

For a full transcript of Curry’s Interview on CBS This Morning, visit cbsnews.com.



Curry’s We’ll Meet Again premieres on PBS, Tuesday, January 23rd.

