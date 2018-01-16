Secret Show Podcast for January 16th, 2018

WARNING: THIS SHOW CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE AND IS NOT SUITABLE FOR WORK OR PEOPLE UNDER 18!

We talk about the first few episodes of The Four. Kanye West & Kim Kardashian’s surrogate baby was born this morning! A couple gets advice on tracking down their wedding videographer. Everyone thinks Vinnie is secretly married, where’s the proof? Bad Advice: I Want More Sex In My Relationship!

This Podcast is for ears 18 years of age and up only, thank you!

Secret Show 1.16.2018

