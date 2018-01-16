Aziz Ansari (Photo Credit: Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

On Sunday, comedian Aziz Ansari released a statement regarding sexual misconduct allegations made against him by an anonymous woman.

The Master of None star says he apologized to the unnamed woman last year after she told him she felt uncomfortable after their date. He stated that he believed their sexual encounter was consensual.

In an interview with Babe.net, the 23-year-old photographer said she was upset when she saw Ansari at the Golden Globes accepting an award and wearing a Times Up pin. She said it brought back memories of their time in his apartment. She did acknowledged Ansari did apologized to her when she texted how upset by his behavior the night before.

A highly contentious debate has spread over social media with many taking equal sides. Ashleigh Banfield, an HLN anchor has called Ansari’s accuser “appalling,” TMZ reports.