ALICE IN WINTERLAND: Matt Nathanson PhotosJohn Mayer Photos#AliceInWinterland on - FB | IG | TW
Filed Under:Eagles, Zac Brown Band

esanfrancisco 1080x1080 friday Win Tickets To See Eagles And Special Guest Zac Brown BandThis week on Alice, we’re hooking you up with tickets to one of the biggest stadium concerts in 2018… to see the Eagles with special guest Zac Brown Band when they come to AT&T Park September 20. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 19 at 10 AM … but you can win tickets before you buy them just by listening to Alice!

HERE’S HOW TO WIN:

Listen to Alice @ 97.3 (1/16 – 1/19) on the 05s at 9 AM, noon, 3 PM, and 5 PM for the cue to call. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 97 instantly wins a pair of tickets to see the Eagles with Zac Brown Band courtesy of our friends from Live Nation.

DON’T MISS OUT BUYING TICKETS

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 19 at 10 AM at www.livenation.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live