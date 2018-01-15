Fans of the 90’s Irish band The Cranberries is mourning the loss of lead singer, Dolores O’Riordan, reports the BBC. She was 46.
O’Riordan’s publicist issued a statement Monday morning via Facebook “The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session.” No other details were available.
“Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”
The Cranberries made it big in the early 1990’s with hits like “Dreams,” “Linger” and “Zombie.” In March 1993, the band released their debut album Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?, and has sold over 40 million records worldwide.
While touring in May 2017, O’Riordan cancelled the rest of their dates in Europe for back issues.
She last tweeted early January “bye bye Gio. We’re off to Ireland 🍀”
O’Riordan is survived by her three children with her ex-husband Don Burton, former tour manager of Duran Duran.
Reactions to O’Riordan’s Death: