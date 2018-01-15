Dolores O'Riordan of The Cranberries (Photo Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA)

Fans of the 90’s Irish band The Cranberries is mourning the loss of lead singer, Dolores O’Riordan, reports the BBC. She was 46.

O’Riordan’s publicist issued a statement Monday morning via Facebook “The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session.” No other details were available.





“Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

The Cranberries made it big in the early 1990’s with hits like “Dreams,” “Linger” and “Zombie.” In March 1993, the band released their debut album Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?, and has sold over 40 million records worldwide.

While touring in May 2017, O’Riordan cancelled the rest of their dates in Europe for back issues.

She last tweeted early January “bye bye Gio. We’re off to Ireland 🍀”

bye bye Gio. We're off to Ireland 🍀 pic.twitter.com/d6HKOFJqGB — Dolores O'Riordan (@DolORiordan) January 4, 2018

O’Riordan is survived by her three children with her ex-husband Don Burton, former tour manager of Duran Duran.

Reactions to O’Riordan’s Death:

We are crushed to hear the news about the passing of Dolores O’Riordan. Our thoughts go out to her family at this terrible time. https://t.co/6p20QD2Ii5 pic.twitter.com/vXscj0VGHS — Duran Duran (@duranduran) January 15, 2018

Devastated for fans and her family- Dolores O’Riorden had such an exquisite voice, so distinctive and defining of an era. She would have continued to be a rare musical treasure late into a long life #gonetoosoon https://t.co/2QH2cPgRf6 — Liz Phair (@PhizLair) January 15, 2018

I once met Delores O’Riordan when I was 15. She was kind and lovely, I got her autograph on my train ticket and it made my day. She had the most amazing voice and presence. So sorry to hear that she’s passed away today x — James Corden (@JKCorden) January 15, 2018

My first time hearing Dolores O'Riordan's voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock. I'd never heard somebody use their instrument in that way. Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family. — Hozier (@Hozier) January 15, 2018

Absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of Dolores O'Riordan! @The_Cranberries gave us our first big support when we toured with them around France years ago! Thoughts are with her family and friends — Kodaline (@Kodaline) January 15, 2018