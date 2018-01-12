Photo: Courtesy Interscope

By Scott T. Sterling

Phillip Phillips fans, get ready for that #FridayFeeling as the singer has shared a new song, “Into the Wild.”

The dramatic new track is the latest from Phillips’ upcoming album, Collateral, which is due to arrive on Jan. 19.

“I’m excited to show people who the new Phillip is,” Phillips said of the new album in a press statement. “These songs tell the stories about the past three years – all the good, all the bad, all the sad, all the happy. I promise this next release is worth the wait.”

Listen to “Into the Wild” below.