Carrie Brownstein (Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia)

Sleater-Kinney and IFC’s Portlandia star Carrie Brownstein is bringing her best-selling memoir Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl to Hulu.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 43-year-old Brownstein is adapting her story to a half-hour pilot titled Search and Destroy. The comedy revolves around her experiences living as a musician in the Pacific Northwest in the ’90’s.

The series is executive produced by Annapurna Television’s Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle and Ali Krug.

Brownstein’s Search and Destroy joins several comedys in pilot mode on Hulu including Kat Dennings’ Dollhouse, Carlton Cuse’s Locke and Key, When the Street Lights Go On and others. Mindy Kaling’s hit comedy series The Mindy Project concluded on Hulu back in November 2017.

No lead actress has been attached to Search and Destroy and no word whether Brownstein will star in the comedy.