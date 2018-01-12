Joe Satriani (Photo Credit: Giacomo Morini / Pacific Press)

Journey’s Neal Schon, Carlos Santana and G3 Tour mates are lending fellow rocker Joe Satriani a hand to help raise money for North Bay Fire Relief in Sonoma County.

During their scheduled show at The Fox Theater in Oakland on Sunday, Satriani along with John Petrucci and Phil Collen will auction off rock collectibles featuring signed guitars from G3, Schon and Santana.

Not just guitars, also up for auction, some of the items include a harmonica from “Heart of Rock & Roll” singer Huey Lewis, an autographed drumhead from bandmate Bill Gibson, plus signed posters and memorabilia from previous G3 tours.

Proceeds benefit North Bay Fire Relief, including UndocuFund, a program helping undocumented residents of Sonoma County whose been affected by the recent North Bay fires.

The auction is curated and administered by Bananas at Large, the oldest pro-audio and instrument retailer in the Bay Area.

More information is available on the G3 website, g3tour.com/norcal-fire-relief.

