BottleRock Napa Valley 3-day tickets have SOLD OUT … but no worries, Alice has YOUR single day tickets, and we’re giving them away all weekend long!

This weekend on Alice … win single-day tickets to BottleRock Napa Valley Presented by JaM Cellars – Over 80 artists including Bruno Mars, The Killers, Muse, and more. May 25 thru 27 featuring the best in live music, wine, food and craft brew. PSSST … Listen to Sarah and Vinnie on Tuesday morning at 8 for the single day lineup announcement!

Be sure to check out all the awesome bands performing at Bottlerock Napa Valley 2018 at http://www.bottlerocknapavalley.com.

To win tickets, listen (1/13 – 1/15) from noon to 5 PM for the cue to call. When you hear it, start dialing 1-800-400-FM97. Caller 9 instantly wins a pair of single-day tickets to Bottlerock Napa Valley 2018!

HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

TUESDAY, JANUARY 16 AT 8 AM – SARAH AND VINNIE ANNOUNCE THE SINGLE DAY LINE UP!

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 17 AT 10 AM – BOTTLEROCK NAPA VALLEY SINGLE DAY TICKETS GO ON SALE http://www.bottlerocknapavalley.com