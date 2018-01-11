the sarah and vinnie show logo

Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 1.11.2017

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am –Trending ASMR videos, Marilyn Manson is back from ‘terrifying’ accident and ready to rock Oakland, a study on having the option to change your height, and a couple fast facts!

7-8am –Motorhead ex “Fast” Eddie Clarke dead at 67, the final numbers for the best selling albums pg 2017, Huma Abedin and Anthony Weiner withdraw their divorce, what some winners do with their Oscar trophies, at least eight people are missing after the mudslides that ravaged Santa Barbara county this week, housing rates in the Bay Area still on the rise, and things that some people are embarrassed to buy!

8-9am –More than you need to know about the upcoming movie ‘Black Panther’, video of Harvey Weinstein getting slapped by belligerent ‘fan’, and the five jobs with the highest satisfaction rate!

9-10am – Vinnie reads your contributions via text, and ‘Hooman and Bryn review: ‘Phantom Thread’!

