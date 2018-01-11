(Courtesy of Coca-Cola)

Coca-Cola has announced a can redesign and the launch of four new flavors of their iconic Diet Coke.

The new sleeker and thinner can will be filled with the classic Diet Coke cola plus the new flavors Ginger Lime, Feisty Cherry, Zesty Blood Orange, and Twisted Mango.

According to Coke, the change is a way of updating the brand to target Millennials.

“We know Diet Coke has all kinds of fans – from people who have loved its great taste since it launched in 1982 to Millennial men and women who are always looking to try new things. We’re modernizing what has made Diet Coke so special for a new generation.” Rafael Acevedo, Coca-Cola North America’s group director for Diet Coke said in a statement. “The same unapologetic confidence still comes through and the same great Diet Coke taste people love is here to stay, but we’re making the brand more relatable and more authentic.”

The new sleek cans will be sold in singles and 8-packs with the new flavors hitting shelves this month. Diet Coke will also be available in all their existing packaging for those resistant to change. Also for fans of Diet Coke Cherry and Diet Coke Lime, these will still be available via Amazon.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.