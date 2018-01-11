Scarlett Johansson as "BlackWidow" (Photo Credit: Disney•Marvel Studios)

On Wednesday, sources say Marvel Studios has brought in Jac Schaeffer to write a script for the stand-alone ‘Black Widow’ movie starring Scarlett Johansson, reports Variety.

Although the project is in early development, the film has not received a greenlight by the studio. But having a writer attached brings the project closer to fruition.

Schaeffer is a newcomer to the film industry who is best known for her work on the black list script The Shower with Anne Hathaway attached to the project. Hathaway was so impressed by quirky comedy, she snagged Schaeffer to pen Nasty Women, a reboot of the Steve Martin/Michael Caine comedy Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

Fans of Johansson as Natasha Romanoff a.k.a. ‘Black Widow’ has been in love with her since she first appeared in 2010’s Iron Man 2. Johansson has appeared as Black Widow in both Captain America films The Winter Soldier and Civil War as well as The Avengers movies including the highly anticipated Avengers: Infinity War in May.

Watch “Captain America The Winter Soldier – Meet Black Widow”





So far, Marvel Studios has not commented.

