James Franco (Photo Credit: PA Images/Sipa USA)

In a revealing article publsihed by the Los Angeles Times on Thursday, recent Golden Globe winner, James Franco is being accused by five women of “inappropriate or sexually exploitative” behavior.

An actress and four former acting students Franco instructed spoke out about their negative experiences with the Disaster Artist filmmaker.

Franco took home the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his film The Disaster Artist.

Actress Violet Paley revealed she had a “consensual relationship” with Franco. She described to The Times at one point during their relationship, Franco coaxed her to perform oral sex on him inside a car. Paley said “the power dynamic was really off” and regrets the experience.

While making the unreleased Franco directed, indie drama The Long Home, he and actress Sarah Tither-Kaplan were filming an orgy scene when Franco “removed plastic guards covering the actresses’ groins while simulating sex,”

Paley and Tither-Kaplan both tweeted about their experiences, after Franco’s win at the Globes. On Wednesday, Franco appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers where he said the tweets by the two actresses were “not accurate”.

Ahead of the growing drama, on Tuesday, the Palo Alto-native appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and addressed the things being said about him on social media. “The things that I heard, that went on Twitter, are not accurate,” Franco said. “But I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice. Because they didn’t have that voice for so long. So I don’t wanna, you know shut them down in any way. I think it’s a good thing and I support it.”

During the Golden Globes broadcast a series of Twitter posts, that has since been deleted by Breakfast Club actress Ally Sheedy read “James Franco just won. Please never ever ask me why I left the film/tv business.” In 2014, Franco and Sheedy worked on his off Broadway show The Long Shrift. Sheedy was quoted by the New York Times, calling Franco “a beautiful, generous man.”

During his interview with Colbert, Franco said “he had no idea” what he did to Sheedy. “I had nothing but a great time with her. Total respect for her.” Franco said. “I have no idea why she was so upset,”

Sheedy has not responded, nor explained her actions.

That same year, Franco was involved in some questionable Instagram exchanges with then 17-year-old Scottish tourist Lucy Clode. Franco appeared on Live with Kelly and Michael to dispell the situation. “I guess I’m, you know, embarrassed,” Franco tells Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan. “And I guess I’m just a model of how social media is tricky,”

Michael Plonsker, Franco’s attorney disputes the allegations reported by The Times.