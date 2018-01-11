Former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden was in town when he stopped by Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry’s barbecue restaurant International Smoke for some ice cream. YES, ice cream.

Eater SF reports Biden was in San Francisco promoting his new book Promise Me, Dad at the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco. A source from the restaurant told the food website Biden and his entourage arrived late Tuesday night. “While his guests were eating dinner, VP Biden appeared to be eating ice cream!”

Biden even sat with other patrons to say thanks and take some photos. One diner, “Christopher N” posted his photo with the Vice President on Instagram. “we were having dinner at international smoke and Biden came into the restaurant for dessert. Bought him a coke and he came over to say thanks and take pictures!”

According to Eater SF, Biden was last seen having a grilled cheese sandwich and chocolate shake at The Melt in SoMa back in early 2017.