Chadwick Boseman as "Black Panther" (Photo credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

On Wednesday, the upcoming Marvel Studios’ superhero movie, Black Panther set a record in first-day advance ticket sales, according to Fandango.

The ticket selling website reports pre-sale tickets for Black Panther surpassed Captain America: Civil War’s first-day numbers, when the film was released in 2016.

According to Fortune, Black Panther is on it’s way to a huge box office debut. Civil War’s opening weekend brought in a whopping $179 million, domestically. Leading the way to an overall $1.15 billion in worldwide tickets sales. If Black Panther’s first weekend matched that of Civil War’s, it will be ranked among the Marvel’s highest grossing films ever.

Marvel Studios’ The Avengers, released in 2012, is the top-grossing Marvel film of all-time at $1.5 billion worldwide. The upcoming third film of The Avengers series (that also features the character Black Panther, played by Chadwick Boseman), Avengers: Infinity War is also expected to be a hot contender for box office gold (or vibranium).

Black Panther lands in theaters February 16th, while Avengers: Infinity War starts May 4th, 2018.

