(Courtesy of Steak 'N Shake)

The lauded midwestern staple Steak ‘N Shake has closed two of its three Bay Area locations.

Both the Daly City and the Campbell locations have closed with the lone option of the Steak ‘n Shake counter inside the student union at San Jose State University for burger enthusiasts.

Poor sales appear to be the culprit with the Daly City location scoring a 2.5 rating on Yelp and Campell location scoring a lowly 2.

