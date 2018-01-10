Listen to Alice on the NEW Radio.com App!
Filed Under:Campbell, daly city, Steak 'N Shake
(Courtesy of Steak 'N Shake)

The lauded midwestern staple Steak ‘N Shake has closed two of its three Bay Area locations.

Both the Daly City and the Campbell locations have closed with the lone option of the Steak ‘n Shake counter inside the student union at San Jose State University for burger enthusiasts.

Poor sales appear to be the culprit with the Daly City location scoring a 2.5 rating on Yelp and Campell location scoring a lowly 2.

 

feet Steak N Shake Shutters Bay Area LocationsBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for Entercom stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Alice@97.3

S&V Podcasts!
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
The Looking Glass

Listen Live